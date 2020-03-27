Flying Saucer Abducting Cows Paperclip Holder

This is the 'Filing Saucer' (very clever) paperclip dispenser available from Fred (a fairly reasonable $12). Thanks to a magnet in the bottom of the UFO, it looks like the aliens are actually abducting cow shaped paperclips. At least until you run out of cow shaped paperclips and replace them with regular ones, then it just looks like the aliens are just abducting regular paper clips, and now why would aliens be abducting regular paper clips? It doesn't make any sense!

Keep going for a couple more shots in case those might affect your purchase decision.

Thanks to Austin, who agrees it needs a light and sound effects.