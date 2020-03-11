Finally, Toilet Paper Printed With Unicorns And Rainbows

March 11, 2020

unicorn-and-rainbow-toilet-paper-1.jpg

Now that it's obvious the coronavirus was created in a lab by the makers of Charmin and Angel Soft, this is the Unicorn and Rainbow Toilet Paper created by GetDigital. You can buy a 200-sheet 3-ply roll on Amazon for $10, which will probably soon be $20 when all the other toilet paper has already been hoarded by COVID-19ers. Obviously, if you do buy a roll that unicorn is going to be looking a lot less cheerful when you're done with it, and probably wishing Voldemort had gotten to it first.

Keep going for a couple more shots while I wonder if this is what rich kids TP people's houses with.

unicorn-and-rainbow-toilet-paper-2.jpg

unicorn-and-rainbow-toilet-paper.jpg

unicorn-and-toilet-paper-3.jpg

Thanks to Jessica C, who agrees if you think hoarding toilet paper is gonna help you in any way shape or form during the coronavirus outbreak, it's already too late.

Sure, Why Not?: Some Mario Kart Hot Wheels Stunts

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
Read More: but will it leave a rainbow across my cheeks?, different strokes for different folks, i've seen it all now, look at all the pretty colors!, novelty products, oh wow, rainbows, real products that exist, sure why not, the pinnacle of human achievement, unicorns, what a time to be alive
Previous Post