Finally, A Godzilla Humidifier

This is the Godzilla humidifier made by Shine. It looks like a cartoon Godzilla and costs around $80 (available HERE on Amazon, but a bunch of other places as well, just search 'Godzilla humidifier' and choose the online retailer you feel is least likely to steal your credit card info). The humidifier plays the 'oh shit it's Godzilla' theme when you turn it on, then plays Godzilla sound effects and shoots water vapor out its mouth lit by two blue lights for WICKED ATOMIC BREATHNESS. That's pretty cool. Is it the best humidifier? Probably not. Is it the cheapest? No. But is it the most Godzilla? Yes. Yes it certainly is that.

Keep going for a video of the thing in action.

Thanks to my friend Jackie, who informed me she just added another entry to her 'things I never knew I needed in my life' list.