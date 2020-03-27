Father Mods Cat Carrier Into 'Death Stranding' Inspired Pod To Protect Baby From Coronavirus

This is a video of 30-year old father Cao Junjie of Shanghai showing off the Death Stranding bridge baby inspired pod he modded from one of those clear cat carriers to help protect his newborn from the coronavirus. The system includes a carrying pod with gloved hand hole for scaring the baby, an air-filter and air-quality monitor to make sure there isn't a buildup of carbon dioxide in the pod, and the unit appears to include some sort of Umbrella Corporation brand ventilator. Hoho, a Death Stranding/Resident Evil baby carrying mashup. This will all end well. Alternatively, carry your kid around in a traditional pet carrier and remind them to snarl at people to keep their distance. *shrug* That's what I plan on doing with my neph-- oh, no, my sister's shaking her head no.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees theres nothing wrong with carrying a child in a pet carrier during these end times.