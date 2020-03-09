Dog Steals Pole During Agility Performance At Dog Show

This is a video of precious angel Kratu performing during the rescue dog agility course competition at Crufts 2020 when, after playing a few rounds of peekaboo in the tunnel, proceeds to steal a jump pole and run with it. Now I've never seen this move performed during an actual competition before, but I can only assume the outside the box thinking was rewarded with bonus points, and Kratu was awarded the blue ribbon for this contest, as well as next year's and a lifetime supply of Fancy Feast. "Fancy Feast is for cats." *tilting can to mouth, pinky up* I'm sorry but I'm afraid I have to disagree.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to my friend becca b, who agrees nothing outperforms a rescue dog in the love category.