Do As I Say, Not As I Do: Public Health Official Tells People To Stop Touching Their Faces To Avoid Spreading Viruses, Licks Finger

March 5, 2020

Seen here looking like me when I'm trying to casually eat a booger during a speech, this is a video of Santa Clara County Public Health Department director Dr. Sara Cody briefing the public on how to help prevent the spread of viruses by encouraging people to "today start working on not touching your face because one main way viruses spread is when you touch your own mouth, nose, or eyes." Then, not even a minute later (cut directly to in the video for impact), the good doctor licks a finger to flip through her notes. To her credit though, she just said "today start working on" -- nobody is going to be perfect the very first day they start altering a behavior. I mean except me, but only because I glued a cactus in each hand.

Thanks to Ashley I, who agrees the key to remembering not to touch your face is forgetting you even have a face to touch. Simple.

