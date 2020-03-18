Do A Kickflip!: Pet Sparrow Rides Two Tiny Skateboards Down Ramps

This is a short video of Kota the three-year old Java sparrow ccruising down some ramps on mini skateboards. She really seems to enjoy it. Of course I'll really seem to enjoy anything too if you pay me enough. "Ten bucks to smile while I kick you in the nuts." Deal, but I do have a two kick minimum, and you will have to pay with toilet paper and sanitizing wipes.

Keep going for three videos in case the first just wasn't enough for you.

Thanks to Julie S, who agrees birds could probably perform some sick skateboard tricks on account of their being able to fly and all.