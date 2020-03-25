DIY Toilet Paper Ply Splitter To Double Your Supply

This is a video of Youtuber Household Hacker demonstrating the toilet paper ply splitter he built out of a couple paint rollers to make your toilet paper much easier to accidentally push a finger through. Looks simple enough. Besides, everybody knows it's three-ply that gets tricky. Now call me old fashioned, but I just split my toilet paper by hand on an as-needed basis, usually right before wiping. Or at least I used to when toilet paper was still available for purchase. Now I've had to buy a bidet wand attachment on Amazon, and let me tell you -- I never had any idea my butt was so thirsty all the time. It's like a kid at the water fountain after recess.

