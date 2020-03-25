DIY Toilet Paper Ply Splitter To Double Your Supply

March 25, 2020

This is a video of Youtuber Household Hacker demonstrating the toilet paper ply splitter he built out of a couple paint rollers to make your toilet paper much easier to accidentally push a finger through. Looks simple enough. Besides, everybody knows it's three-ply that gets tricky. Now call me old fashioned, but I just split my toilet paper by hand on an as-needed basis, usually right before wiping. Or at least I used to when toilet paper was still available for purchase. Now I've had to buy a bidet wand attachment on Amazon, and let me tell you -- I never had any idea my butt was so thirsty all the time. It's like a kid at the water fountain after recess.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jeremy S, who agrees you haven't lived until you've wiped with sandpaper and liked it.

Stanford Demonstrates Inflatable Shape-Shifting Soft Robot

Previous Story

Awww: Seniors Play Human Game Of Hungry Hungry Hippos

Next Story
Read More: bathroom, desperate times call for desperate measures, diy, going to the bathroom, oh wow, problem solving, solving problems, stretching it out, sure why not, toilet paper, whaever works, what a time to be alive
Previous Post
Next Post