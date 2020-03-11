David Brubeck's Jazz Classic 'Take Five' Covered On Four Harmonicas

This is a video of Cy Leo, Ivan Chong, Jerry Wong, and Ramiel Leung of Perfect Fourth covering the David Brubeck Quartet's jazz classic 'Take Five', with all instruments replaced by harmonica. If you're not familiar with David Brubeck's or 'Take Five', now would be a good time to turn your car radio to a jazz station, then rip the knob off and swallow it. "Don't act like you're such a cultured jazz fan, GW." It's how the demons give me my instructions.

Keep going for the video, as well as the original for reference while I pretend the two guys on the left are making cell phone calls and the two guys on the right are in a watermelon eating contest.

Thanks again to hairless, who agrees why take five when you can take six or seven? Food for thought.