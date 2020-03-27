Dare To Dream: Welding A Nine Muffler 'Super Quiet' Exhaust System

Hoho -- I've seen that look before!

This is a video of the fun-loving mechanics over at Garage 54 attempting to weld "the quietest exhaust system" using a total of nine mufflers (after previously attaching a single muffler to each individual cylinder, video of that included as well). The result is not as quiet as I expected, but the car also doesn't have a hood anymore and is, at least what most people would consider, a piece of shit to begin with. Also what's up with wanting to make a quiet exhaust system? Is there a demand for that? Because it seems like everybody that drives by my apartment wants their car to sound like a dirt bike followed by someone throwing a handful of popcorn into a bonfire.

