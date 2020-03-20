Dare To Dream: Guy Builds 'Invisible' Bicycle Wheels

March 20, 2020

This is a video of Youtube The Q building bicycle wheels out of clear plastic to make them look invisible. That's cool, but now where do I put all my spokey dokeys and baseball cards? My girlfriend is going to think I'm a loser if I pick her up on a bicycle that doesn't sound like a roulette wheel. "Your girlfriend is going to think you're a loser if you pick her up on a bike, period." Honey! You know I lost my license. "Yeah, in a poker bet." Still can't drive without it.

Keep going for the full video from concept to creation.

Thanks to JRT, who agrees, cool, but not really the step towards hoverbikes that we were hoping for.

