Count Me In: Full-Contact Medieval Axe Battling

This is a video of Youtuber Simon Rohrich (who clearly knows to pick a hobby) decked out in medieval combat armor doing a little full contact steel axe battling against opponent Brett. That was some intense action, and, I think I speak for everyone there who either went to the hospital or died horribly this day, that I don't think that netting was enough protection for the audience.

Keep going for the full battle while I try to start one of these leagues in the parking lot here at work on every first and third Friday of the month.

Thanks to my buddy Dave L, who agrees that in our medieval axe battle club you have to leave one arm completely unprotected.