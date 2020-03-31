Corgi Vs Claptrap On Borderlands 3 Loading Screen

This is a short video of corgi Winston trying to figure out what Claptrap is and just where the hell does he think he's going during the initial Borderlands 3 game loading screen. So...does anybody else wish they could have modded Claptrap into a pleasurebot like Fisto in Fallout: New Vegas? *hiding redhead wig behind back* I'm sure some weirdo does. In related Borderlands news: I finally got the platinum for the main game yesterday (screencapped PSNprofiles proof HERE) after convincing a group of strangers online to help me with the shooting range trophy because I aim and shoot the same way I eat: like a maniac. "There's egg on your face." Well it's not something I'm embarrassed about, it's just part of who I am. "I meant literally, and in your hair." Mooooooom!

Thanks to Pam J, who agrees that Corgi and claptrap would probably get along just fine in real life.