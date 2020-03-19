Compilation Video Of Dog's Best Raked Leaf Pile Jumps

Because in these trying times, occasionally you just need to sit back and reevaluate how much you can really drink before passing out sitting up watch a compilation video of yellow lab Stella's greatest raked leaf pile jumps. And let me tell you -- there are some SOLID jumps in there. She jumps into those leaf piles the same way I do a dodgy all-you-can-eat buffet: with all her heart. The only difference is she probably doesn't get diarrhea and worms afterward.

Keep going for the whole feel-good compilation.

