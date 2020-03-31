Close Calls: Impatient Cyclist Almost Gets Darwin'd By Train

March 31, 2020

This is a short dashcam video of a poor decision maker on a bicycle who passes the crossing gate for locomotives and starts to cross the tracks as soon as the train has passed only to almost get obliterated by another on parallel tracks headed in the opposite direction. He pedals off playing it cool, but I can recognize a pair of jeans full of shit when I see them. Also, where the hell are you going that's so important that you can't wait five seconds for the crossing gates to go back up? And why didn't you get a ride with somebody if it really is that important. I mean you're on a bicycle, you're already two hours late.

Keep going for the full video, but the gif is really the money.

Thanks to Clint, who agrees this is why these systems exist.

