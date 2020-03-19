A Claw Machine Filled With Toilet Paper Rolls

This is a short video from Victor Harbor, South Australia of a claw machine at a retail store thats had its prizes emptied and replaced with toilet paper rolls. I don't know how much it costs to play, but hopefully it takes twenties because my sad ass is tired of magazines. *trembles* Especially the staples.

Keep going for the video, although its just a walk-by of a claw machine filled with toilet paper.

Thanks to Aislinn, who agrees it's only a short matter of time until somebody sends their small child up into that machine.