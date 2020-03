This is a video that aims to answer the age-old question "Can you ride a bike with wheels made out of Roombas?" And the answer, as I no doubt you suspected, is why would you?

Keep going for the video. Single wheel Roomba riding begins at 6:05, double Roomba wheels at 8:15 because who's ever heard of brevity?

Thanks to Christopher C, who remembers back in the day when we had to ride bikes with broom wheels.