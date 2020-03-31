C-3PO Raps A Public Service Announcement About Coronavirus

March 31, 2020

Because everybody spends their self-quarantine time differently (but mostly being driven insane by their children and drinking White Claws and watching Tiger King), this is a video released by the comedic musical troupe Auralnauts of C-3PO rapping a public service announcement about COVID-19 overdubbed on footage of he and R2-D2 (including a visit to Sesame Street). Obviously, if you can only understand things if they're presented in the context of Star Wars, this is the coronavirus PSA for you. Also, just what school did you go to? Because I want to send my kids there. I assume they'll be naturally gifted, so I want to hamper their development wherever I can.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees public service announcements are second only to private service announcements. *wink*

Little Girl Takes Intense Boat Flume Splash Straight To The Face

Previous Story

Mother Nature's Majesty: A Six Minute Real-Time Video Of A 1,400 Foot Rainbow In Yosemite Falls

Next Story
Read More: characters, coronavirus, droids, hmmm i'm not sure i really learned anything there, okay, psa, public service announcement, rapping, sesame street, so that's what that looks and sounds like, star wars, won't you tell me how to get -- how to get to sesame street
Previous Post
Next Post