C-3PO Raps A Public Service Announcement About Coronavirus

Because everybody spends their self-quarantine time differently (but mostly being driven insane by their children and drinking White Claws and watching Tiger King), this is a video released by the comedic musical troupe Auralnauts of C-3PO rapping a public service announcement about COVID-19 overdubbed on footage of he and R2-D2 (including a visit to Sesame Street). Obviously, if you can only understand things if they're presented in the context of Star Wars, this is the coronavirus PSA for you. Also, just what school did you go to? Because I want to send my kids there. I assume they'll be naturally gifted, so I want to hamper their development wherever I can.

Keep going for the whole video.