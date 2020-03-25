Brass 'Hygiene Hand' For Avoiding Touching Public Doors, Buttons

This is the Kickstarter campaign for the Hygiene Hand, an antimicrobial brass keychain EDC (every day carry) tool that allows you to push elevator, gas pump and ATM buttons without any direct skin contact, and open public restroom lever-handled doors (or any lever handled door). It costs $21 and they hope to start shipping as early as May. Will the world be long gone by then? It will be if I have anything to do with it. "Wait, what?" *gently caressing big red button with fingertip* Nothing -- just daydreaming. "But what about that big red button?" It's a fart machine. If I had a real big red button we wouldn't be having this conversation, not even ten years ago.

Keep going for the Hygiene Hand's Kickstarter video and no, it's not for butts no matter how badly you want it to be.

Thanks to hairless and Angela WR, who agree using broom handles for things like this is so 2009 H1N1.