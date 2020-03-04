Bodycam Footage From State Trooper Who Helps Pull Trucker From Wreck Right Before It Explodes

This is the bodycam footage from a New Jersey State Trooper who had just pulled over a driver over when he hears a tractor trailer crash and lets the driver off, rushing to the fiery scene and helping a Good Samaritan drag (like, legit drag) the disoriented trucker to safety right before an explosion. Damn! Obviously, if that first driver had been transporting a trunk full of narcotics they really lucked out.

Keep going for the dramatic footage.

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees this is exactly why you shouldn't go driving your tractor trailer into bridges.