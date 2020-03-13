Bear Sniffs Human Friend To Make Sure He Hasn't Been Hanging With Other Bears

This is 'Sniffing Jim over to make sure he hasn't been with other bears', a video of a couple bears at the Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville, New York sniffing caretaker Jim Kowalczik to make sure he hasn't been fraternizing with any other bears. Now I'm not sure what they'd do if they did smell another bear, but I don't think you'd want to be Jim in that situation.

Keep going for the video while I wish I had bear friends.

