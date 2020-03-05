Batman Director Releases First Peek At New Muscle Car Looking Batmobile

March 5, 2020

new-batmobile-1.jpg

These are three shots of Robert Pattinson's Batman's Batmobile, as released by The Batman director Matt Reeves. As you can see, it's a real departure from the other recent Batmobiles. Which is probably a good thing, because continuing in the same direction they had been it would only be one or two more movies before they'd have to reveal the Batmobile is actually a Decepticon that Lucius Fox was able to capture and electrically shock into Bat servitude.

Keep going for two more shots from the rear.

new-batmobile-2.jpg

new-batmobile-3.jpg

Thanks to Eric P, speakerbox, and Cam, who agree there better be fuzzy dice hanging from the rearview.

Artist Imagines Anatomically Correct Skulls For Cartoon Characters As Museum Display Pieces

Previous Story

Do As I Say, Not As I Do: Public Health Official Tells People To Stop Touching Their Faces To Avoid Spreading Viruses, Licks Finger

Next Story
Read More: batman, come on -- no truck nuts?, fighting crime, getting around, heck yeah bro drive me to the mall?, movies, opinions, so that's what that looks like, that's cool man, the batman, transportation, vigilante justice, vroom vroom
Previous Post
Next Post