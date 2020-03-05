Batman Director Releases First Peek At New Muscle Car Looking Batmobile

These are three shots of Robert Pattinson's Batman's Batmobile, as released by The Batman director Matt Reeves. As you can see, it's a real departure from the other recent Batmobiles. Which is probably a good thing, because continuing in the same direction they had been it would only be one or two more movies before they'd have to reveal the Batmobile is actually a Decepticon that Lucius Fox was able to capture and electrically shock into Bat servitude.

Keep going for two more shots from the rear.

