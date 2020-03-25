Awww: Seniors Play Human Game Of Hungry Hungry Hippos

This is a video of a group of seniors at a nursing home in Wales enjoying a human-sized game of Hungry Hungry Hippos during the coronavirus lockdown. Or at least most of them seem to be enjoying it, the lady on the right dropped her stick right away. That is not how you win games, and I'm afraid somebody may be going to bed without any pudding tonight.

Keep going for the video while I start taking bets.

