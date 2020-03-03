Awww: Pizza Shop Delivers Pizzas With Adoptable Dog Flyers Attached

In whatever works to get my furry friends adopted news, the Just Pizza And Wing Co. of Amherst, New York is delivering pizzas with flyers for dogs adoptable from the local SPCA taped to the top in case anybody decides that want a forever friend to share their pizza with. Some more info while I daydream I could adopt all the dogs and make an exception to my every pizza is a personal pizza if you try hard and believe in yourself rule:

The unique idea came after Mary Alloy, who owns the pizza franchise with three of her children, began volunteering with the Niagara Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). Alloy worked with Kimberly LaRussa, an SPCA event coordinator, to come up with ways to help more shelter animals find their forever homes.

On Friday, customers of the pizza shop began receiving orders with photos of sweet pups who need to be adopted attached to boxes. Alloy said the reaction from customers has been the best part. People are "absolutely loving" it, and after just a single day of putting the flyers on pizza boxes, a 6-month-old puppy named Larry was adopted on Saturday. And the yummiest part? Anyone who adopts a dog featured on a pizza box flyer will receive a $50 gift certificate to the pizza shop.

Awww, my dogs and I love sharing pizza together. Or should I say, my dogs love it when they can bark at the door like someone's there then eat my pizza when I get up to check. *barking* Oh no you didn't think somebody was really there!

