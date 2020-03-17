Awww: Penguins Get To Tour Their Aquarium Facility Currently Closed Due To Coronavirus

These are a handful of videos of penguins getting to explore the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago while it's closed due to the coronavirus. Honestly, this might very well be the best thing that's going to come out of this whole coronavirus pandemic. "And not people consciously improving their personal hygiene habits?" Ahahhahahahaha. Wait -- you were being serious? You think that's going to last. You know you really break my heart sometimes.

Keep going for the videos, the first of Wellington the rockhopper penguin showing some interest in the fish in a large Amazon rainforest exhibit, the rest of bonded pair of rockhoppers Edward and Annie exploring various areas of the aquarium.

Penguins in the Amazon?! 🐧🌴



Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor. pic.twitter.com/KgYWsp5VQD — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 15, 2020

While this may be a strange time for us, these days feel normal for animals at Shedd. Our caregivers are constantly providing new experiences for the animals to explore and express their natural behaviors with. Let us know what penguin activities you would like to see! (3/3) pic.twitter.com/ftlow7iPHl — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

Penguins like Edward and Annie will begin to build their nests next week. Join us digitally for nesting coverage! In the meantime, we will be sharing lots of different animal updates (and yes, Wellington will return!) 🐧👀 (2/3) pic.twitter.com/eCYKOwdOMz — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

The adventure continues! 🐧🐧

This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shedd's rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Springtime is nesting season for penguins at Shedd, and this year is no different! (1/3) 👇 pic.twitter.com/VdxN3oQAfe — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

Thanks to Shelley, who agrees it's probably best to let the penguins tour the aquarium instead of breaking the glass of a tank and trying to let the fish.