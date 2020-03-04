Audio And Dialogue From Mrs. Doubtfire Remixed Into A Song

This is 'Doubtfire', a song created by electronic musician Pogo by sampling and remixing audio and dialogue from Mrs. Doubtfire. I swear, just when you think the internet couldn't get any more internetty, something like this comes along to remind you that sometimes you just need to don a fat suit and latex mask and pretend to be a granny. "Wait, what?" *extending baking pan* Cookie, dearie?

Keep going for the song, which will be the only thing you hear in the club by this weekend.

Thanks to my friend becca b, who agrees there's no clearly doubting this fire. "Did you even listen to it?" *whistling*