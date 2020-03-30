An Analysis Of The Travel Of Spring Breakers From A Single Beach In Florida And Its Potential Impact On The Spread Of Disease

This is a video highlighting the potential for the spread of disease as caused by ignoring social distancing and getting drunk on a beach with a bunch of other idiots during a spring break coronavirus pandemic. In the video maker's own words while I continue my eleven year streak of near-flawless social distancing:

Want to see the real potential impact of ignoring social distancing? We ran an analysis using data from Xmode Social to see the travel paths of anonymized mobile devices that were active at Spring Break at one single Ft. Lauderdale beach. As the map shows, the footprint of social gatherings like these can be massive and put our whole nation at risk!

Crazy right? Also are they allowed to be tracking those phones like that? Can they track mine? You can't prove I was on that beach. I really wasn't though -- I haven't spring broken in many, many years. Or ever really, I was always too busy with my studies. "Studies, or not having any friends?" Well it's not like they're mutually exclusive.

