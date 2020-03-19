Ambidextrous Artist Drawing With Both Hands Simultaneously

This is a timelapse video of ambidextrous artist Colin Darke completing various drawings by working on them simultaneously with both hands. Impressive, and just like always resting your head on the microwave so you can stare inside whenever you're cooking something, no doubt a great brain exercise. "Wait, what?" *brain punches through skull, starts mixing protein shake* He's been working out since I was old enough to drag a stool.

Thanks to Linby, who agrees Colin should probably set his sights a little higher, like the patting your head and rubbing your stomach world record.