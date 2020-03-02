All Home Video Game Console Startup Screens From 1977 - 2020

This is a video edited by Youtuber Swarki featuring all the startup screens for home video game consoles from 1977 - 2020. In his own words while I'm blown away this video is eighteen minutes long and was able to hold my attention for a solid two and a half while I skipped around:

Kept as accurate as possible no shaders or filtering This has been redone as the ones that exist are wrong

Systems in chosen generational order to curb roughly 8 minutes of straight silence.

without rom specific boots, and not so common educational only consoles (theres thousands of these.) this is it. Order list:

Playstation pocket

Vectrex

Magnavox odyssey 2

Master system US

Master system beta

Master system JP Non-fm

Master system JP w/ fm

Satellaview

Capcom cps changer

Neo geo CDZ

Neo Geo CD

Neo Geo AES

Atari 5200

Atari 7800

Super a'can

Amiga CD32

Atari Jaguar

Tomy pyuta

Colecovision

Colecovision w/ expansion

Mega CD 1 JP

Mega CD 2 JP

Mega CD 2 EU

Jvc x'eye

Wondermega

Mega CD 1 EU

Sega CD 1 US

Sega CD 2 US

Genesis

VideoBrain

Bally astrocade

Super Gameboy

Super Gameboy 2

Commodore64 GS

Commodore CDTV

Tandy/memorex VIS

Video Challenger

Action Max

APF imagination machine

Famicom disk system

Famicom disk system beta

Twin Sharp Famicom disk

PC-FX

Casio loopy

PC-FX GA

Famicom box

NES M82

CD-i

RDI halcyon

Creativision

CD-i newer intro

Nintendo Playstation

Pippin

Atari Jaguar CD

FM towns marty

3do goldstar/sanyo/fz-10/fz-1

QIS

Pc-engine CD

Turbografx CD

Pc-engine super cd

ST-V

Hi-Saturn

Sega Saturn JP

V-Saturn

Sega Saturn US

3do M2

Playstation

N64DD

Dreamcast Beta US/EU

Dreamcast US/EU

Sega naomi

Playstation 2

Psx

Gamecube

Xbox

Xbox 360 non-hdmi

Xbox 360 hdmi

Xbox 360 post-update

Xbox One

Xbox One X

Onlive

Ouya

Gamestick

Ps3 release

Ps3 updated

Ps4

Steam machines

Wii

Wii U

Switch

Virtualboy

Gameboy

Gameboy color

Gameboy advance

DS

DS-i

3DS

Gamecom

Neo Geo pocket

N-Gage

Supervision

Wonderswan

Pokemon mini

Tapwave

PSP

PS Vita

Nvidia shield

Dang, that was a lot of consoles. Maybe not as many control consoles as the command bridge here on my spaceship, but *randomly pushing buttons and pulling levels, accidentally jettisons entire science crew into space* Whoopsie daisy. Hey which one of these closes the blinds?

Keep going for the full video.

Thank to Linc, who agrees the Dreamcast was ahead of its time.