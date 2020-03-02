All Home Video Game Console Startup Screens From 1977 - 2020
This is a video edited by Youtuber Swarki featuring all the startup screens for home video game consoles from 1977 - 2020. In his own words while I'm blown away this video is eighteen minutes long and was able to hold my attention for a solid two and a half while I skipped around:
Kept as accurate as possible no shaders or filtering
This has been redone as the ones that exist are wrong
Systems in chosen generational order to curb roughly 8 minutes of straight silence.
without rom specific boots, and not so common educational only consoles (theres thousands of these.) this is it.
Order list:
Playstation pocket
Vectrex
Magnavox odyssey 2
Master system US
Master system beta
Master system JP Non-fm
Master system JP w/ fm
Satellaview
Capcom cps changer
Neo geo CDZ
Neo Geo CD
Neo Geo AES
Atari 5200
Atari 7800
Super a'can
Amiga CD32
Atari Jaguar
Tomy pyuta
Colecovision
Colecovision w/ expansion
Mega CD 1 JP
Mega CD 2 JP
Mega CD 2 EU
Jvc x'eye
Wondermega
Mega CD 1 EU
Sega CD 1 US
Sega CD 2 US
Genesis
VideoBrain
Bally astrocade
Super Gameboy
Super Gameboy 2
Commodore64 GS
Commodore CDTV
Tandy/memorex VIS
Video Challenger
Action Max
APF imagination machine
Famicom disk system
Famicom disk system beta
Twin Sharp Famicom disk
PC-FX
Casio loopy
PC-FX GA
Famicom box
NES M82
CD-i
RDI halcyon
Creativision
CD-i newer intro
Nintendo Playstation
Pippin
Atari Jaguar CD
FM towns marty
3do goldstar/sanyo/fz-10/fz-1
QIS
Pc-engine CD
Turbografx CD
Pc-engine super cd
ST-V
Hi-Saturn
Sega Saturn JP
V-Saturn
Sega Saturn US
3do M2
Playstation
N64DD
Dreamcast Beta US/EU
Dreamcast US/EU
Sega naomi
Playstation 2
Psx
Gamecube
Xbox
Xbox 360 non-hdmi
Xbox 360 hdmi
Xbox 360 post-update
Xbox One
Xbox One X
Onlive
Ouya
Gamestick
Ps3 release
Ps3 updated
Ps4
Steam machines
Wii
Wii U
Switch
Virtualboy
Gameboy
Gameboy color
Gameboy advance
DS
DS-i
3DS
Gamecom
Neo Geo pocket
N-Gage
Supervision
Wonderswan
Pokemon mini
Tapwave
PSP
PS Vita
Nvidia shield
Dang, that was a lot of consoles. Maybe not as many control consoles as the command bridge here on my spaceship, but *randomly pushing buttons and pulling levels, accidentally jettisons entire science crew into space* Whoopsie daisy. Hey which one of these closes the blinds?
Keep going for the full video.
Thank to Linc, who agrees the Dreamcast was ahead of its time.