My God: This Terrifying Homemade Log-Splitting Machine

February 3, 2020

This is '10 Dangerous Homemade Automatic Firewood Processing Machines', a Youtube video highlighting ten homemade wood splitting machines. The real highlight of the video though is the monstrosity seen above, which I'm surprised didn't take this man's life even during its construction. Everything about that thing screams you just woke up chained to a tree in the woods and a puppet on a television screen is asking if you want to play a game.

Keep going for the video, but this particular beaut is featured from 2:00 - 4:40, surprisingly without incident (make sure to have your audio on for the sound it makes when it's splintering wood everywhere).

Thanks cjcjcjcjcj, who agrees if you aren't doing it dangerously, you aren't living (and almost and/or actually dying).

