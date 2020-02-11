WTF!: Second Story Mall Leap Wrestling Move

This is a video of certified maniac and WildKat Sports wrestler PJ Hawx leaping from a second story mall balcony during a wrestling event that can only be described as not attended by nearly enough people to warrant risking your life.

Keep going for the full video while I suck down an Orange Julius and check the mall directory for an arcade.

Hawx's are known to fly, they just didnt tell you it was off the second story of the mall. 🤼‍♂️🕊 @WildKatSports @LukeHawx504 pic.twitter.com/C8iJNWWrT0 — PJ Hawx (@pj_hawx) February 10, 2020

Thanks to DT, who agrees somebody get this man a warm Auntie Anne's Pretzel and cold compress.