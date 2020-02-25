Woopsie: Woman Runs Back Inside For Engagement Ring Without Putting Car In Park

In news that doesn't bode well for being married or the quality of education at Chapman University (I'm kidding I do this all the time and I got a Yarvard degree which is a duel program from Yale AND Harvard. "You mean dual." No, it's all about one-on-one fights to the death), this is a Ring(!) doorbell cam video of a woman who forgot her engagement ring inside her home, returns to go get it, but failed to put her SUV in park so it runs through the garage door. Per her husband:

My wife forgot her engagement ring while backing out of the driveway at 5 am and thought she had put SUV in park and hopped out to run inside. But the vehicle was in drive and it jumped the curb and smashed into the garage door. We had to replace the door.

I actually thought the most interesting part of the video was hearing her frantically tell her husband what happened when she comes inside, and his response ("Ash-ley-UH"). Still, wanting to make sure she has her engagement ring on when she left the house -- that's nice. Because it seems like my wife forgets hers at home more often than not, and she work for the company that produces all those hunky firefighter calendars!

Keep going for the full video and audio.

Thanks to blue16, who agrees garage doors come and go, but love is forever.