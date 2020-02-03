Whee!: Car Wash Employee Mistakes Gas For Brake

This is a short dashcam video of a carwash employee that mistook a car's gas pedal for the brake, which is particularly crazy when you think about it because 1) this is a carwash employee who is in and out of different cars all day long and 2) they've put the gas and brake pedals in the same locations in all cars following The Flintstones. It's not like the gas is going to be on the left in a Toyota. 2/5 would have just kept screaming and driving.

Keep going for the full video, complete with panic scream audio.

Thanks to Alan S, who agrees that is probably not the detailing the customer had hoped for.