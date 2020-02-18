Winged Jetpacker Flying Around Dubai At 6,000 Feet, 150MPH

This is a video of "Jetman" Vince Reffet blasting around above Dubai at up to 6,000-feet and 150MPH (well, after about two and a half minutes of low altitude dicking around). That's cool, but just how many Jetmen are there? It seems like everyone with a jetpack calls themselves Jetman. These jetpackers need to get more creative with their nicknames is my point. I mean unless they're all Jetmen because they're all members of some high-flying jetpack gang, in which case that's lame, but I do require a leather member's jacket with patches.

Keep going for the video, which is almost entirely take off, hovering, and landing footage until 2:30, when things really get going.

Thanks to Ash, who agrees if we all commuted with winged jetpacks, it might actually be exciting to go to work.

