Whoa: Video Of Motion Designer Animating Church Ceiling Paintings Into Trippy Visual

February 5, 2020

This is a timelapse of motion designer Agustín Vidal Saavedra using Adobe After Effects to animate some 15th century church ceiling paintings into the trippy video that follows. I liked it. I liked it, and I'm pretty sure God spoke to me through it at the very end. "What did he say?" *producing letter opener from sleeve* He said you've become a liability. "You sure it was him?!" Not really, but I'm not here to take chances. When the Lord calls, you answer. The last time I pretended I was a Domino's! He got so pissed he killed my turtle :(

Keep going for the video, the final product begins at 0:31.

Thanks again to DT, who agrees painted church ceilings are cool and all, but the stained glass is really where it's at.

