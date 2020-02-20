Whoa: A Video About The Carnivorous 'Werewolf Mouse' That Turns Scorpion Venom Into A Painkiller, Howls To Defend Territory

This is a National Geographic video highlighting the grasshopper mouse (aka werewolf mouse), a small rodent native to the southwestern United States and Mexico that is entirely carnivorous, "dining on insects, worms, spiders, centipedes, scorpions, snakes, and even other mice. It also stalks its prey in the manner of a cat, sneaking up quietly, and defends its territory by 'howling' like a small wolf." They're even immune to some snake and scorpion venoms, actually turning the toxins into a painkiller if bitten or stung. That's nuts. No word if they're related to honey badgers, but how can they not be? "They're not even in the same scientific order." Awww, that's cute, you think honey badgers and werewolf mice don't transcend scientific classification? They're here to f*** shit up and ruin days!

Keep going for the informative video although it does have footage of a werewolf mouse dining on another mouse's head from 0:20 - 0:32 just FYI.

Thanks to Julie S, who agrees who knew mice could be so hardcore?