Whoa!: A Blanket Octopus Unfurls Its Beautifully Patterned, Banner-Like Webs

This is a video of a female blanket octopus (you can tell it's a female because blanket octopuses have the most extreme size-related sexual dimorphism of any non-microscopic animal with females growing up to 2-meters and males only reaching 2.4-centimeters. Pfft, and I thought I've had some wild partners! *ducks under virtual thrown shoe*) spotted in the Lembeh Straight off the coast of North Sulawesi, Indonesia. You may recall this previously posted different species of blanket octopus from the Philippines last year. "Nope." But it was just last year! Jesus, am I gonna have to The Notebook you already?

Keep going for the full video while I speculate why they call them blanket octopuses because that does not look like something I'd like to crawl under with a good book on a rainy day.

