Whee!: Welder Does Donuts On Creeper Cart With Wheel Attached To Power Drill

This is a video of a welder doing donuts on a dog bone creeper cart thanks to the wheel he attached to his new power drill. He burns a lot of rubber at first, but once he gets going, he really gets going. Now that looks like some serious fun. More fun than I've probably had since the early 1400's. "Dammit GW, not with the undead warlock thing again." I CAN DO SPELLS. "Mhmm." What if I told you I have a pentagram tattoo? "I'd tell you I'd like to see it." And I'd tell you it's somewhere private.

Keep going for the full video.

