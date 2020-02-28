Whee!: Man Gets Blown Over Fence Trying To Hang On To Tent In High Winds

February 28, 2020

This is some backyard home security camera footage of a man in the middle of setting up for a party when a particularly strong gust of wind rolls an entire party tent over a fence with him hanging onto it like this is some sort of harebrained prison escape plan. Just let go bro, The Wonderful Wizard can wait. "Well now I need legs!" That was your bad.

Keep going for the video, complete with the man's eventual return, much to the relief of his dogs.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees more people need to take that song from Frozen seriously.

