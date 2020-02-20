Whee!: An Excavator Powered Slip-N-Slide

February 20, 2020

This is a video from Perth, Australia of a guy being swung around on a homemade slip-n-slide by a mini excavator, then letting go of the tow rope at just the right time to slide into a small pool. That's cool. Way cooler than the shitty Crocodile Mile I had growing up, but damn if those commercials didn't make them look like the most summer fun a kid could possibly have.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to R Long, for reminding me of my dream of owning a mini excavator, i don't care if I live in an apartment.

