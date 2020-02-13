What The?: Silo Collapses In The Most Beautiful Way Possible
This is a short video of a silo demolition that goes not according to plan in what is arguably the most beautiful way possible. It's like it was making a run for it until it had no more leg to stand on. Honestly, when the Lord calls me home that's exactly how I want to go too. "In the most beautiful way possible?" No, in some freezing-ass cornfield in the middle of nowhere. You know sometimes I worry about you.
Keep going for the video, which is worth a watch for the better frame rate and audio.
The way this silo collapses pic.twitter.com/pw7JjVDckt— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) February 12, 2020
Thanks to DT, who agrees physics is just the scientific term for magic.
