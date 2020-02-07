What Tesla's Autopilot 'Sees' While In Use
This is a video of what Tesla's autopilot 'sees' while activated. It looks like an unfinished video game. Or, in some people's opinion, a Terminator's head-up display. Still, I suppose this video does support the argument that the autopilot feature is actually an autonomous driving system and not just your car being remotely controlled by a guy with steering wheel and pedal set video game controllers back at Tesla headquarters, which I used to and still do believe. *pulling back curtain* What are you hiding them, Elon?!
Keep going for the video, as well as a Terminator's HUD for reference.
Thanks to hairless and Mark B, who agrees Autopilot is cool, but God as your copilot is even cooler.
