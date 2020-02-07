What Is Wrong With You?: Guy Builds His Own Wood And Pipe Electric Gun, Fires It

February 7, 2020

This is a video of Lithuanian Youtuber and poor decision maker WhyDotas building and firing an electric gun he made out of wood and metal pipes. SPOILER AS IF YOU COULDN'T TELL FROM THE GIF: It explodes in his hand. I like how he tries to stay in character after he almost just died, then realizes he almost just died and breaks character. What a lunatic. Does this guy's mom know he's doing stuff like this? Because I feel like we should call her before he seriously hurts himself. Like, the most seriously kind of hurts himself. *checks to make sure he's posted a new video recently, he did yesterday* We still have time.

Keep going for the video (firing at 5:15), and the subtitles are a plus.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees nothing about making your own gun sounds like a good idea.

