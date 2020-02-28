What In The?: Dead Tree Starts Oozing Liquid Rot After Being Cut

This is a video from some tree removers in Paintsville, Kentucky of a tree that started oozing liquid rot after it was cut. In a worker's own words while I dial Treebeard on my soup can and string phone and ask if he knew about this:

"My company was called out to a routine tree removal in the Paintsville area. When my son, Brad Auxier cut into the tree a river of water and rotten tree poured from the tree. I have seen this before, but never in this large of amount. It made for a very interesting day."

"I have seen this before, but never in this large of amount." I can't even begin to count how many time I've said that myself. Also is that really liquid tree rot? Because I have a sneaking suspicion this is actually *dipping finger in* where all the squirrels have been stashing their beanless chili for the winter. *licks finger* Just as I suspec-- just kidding I can't even pretend, holy shit that was awful I think I'm gonna puke you have to try some seriously it's so nasty I might have to get my tongue amputated just just to get half the taste out of my mouth.

