What In The?: Dead Tree Starts Oozing Liquid Rot After Being Cut

February 28, 2020

liquid-tree-rot-goodness.jpg

This is a video from some tree removers in Paintsville, Kentucky of a tree that started oozing liquid rot after it was cut. In a worker's own words while I dial Treebeard on my soup can and string phone and ask if he knew about this:

"My company was called out to a routine tree removal in the Paintsville area. When my son, Brad Auxier cut into the tree a river of water and rotten tree poured from the tree. I have seen this before, but never in this large of amount. It made for a very interesting day."

"I have seen this before, but never in this large of amount." I can't even begin to count how many time I've said that myself. Also is that really liquid tree rot? Because I have a sneaking suspicion this is actually *dipping finger in* where all the squirrels have been stashing their beanless chili for the winter. *licks finger* Just as I suspec-- just kidding I can't even pretend, holy shit that was awful I think I'm gonna puke you have to try some seriously it's so nasty I might have to get my tongue amputated just just to get half the taste out of my mouth.

Keep going for a video of the flow.

Thanks to Cory, who agrees tree soup is perfectly natural.

Eye Candies: 4K Super-Zoomed, Slow-Motion Video From Air Show

Previous Story

Amazing Isolated Vocals Of Cyndi Lauper Singing 'Girls Just Want To Have Fun'

Next Story
Read More: chili, come on how did somebody not taste it this is important information, count me in, freaky deaky, mmmm, mmmm tree soup, mother nature, pudding, rotting, so that's what that looks like, the circle of life, trees, video, well how about that, what in the
Previous Post
Next Post