What A Pro: Dog Demonstrates His Very Impressive Sea Legs Aboard Rocking Boat

This is a short video of a good boy demonstrating his very well adjusted sea legs aboard a rocking fishing boat. So, if you were ever wondering what a salty sea dog actually was but were too afraid to ask for fear of being branded a landlubber, look no further -- this is the textbook definition. "Actually--" Oh shit *brandishing cutlass* looks like we've got ourselves a plank walker today, mateys!

Thanks to Robin S, who agrees how come my dog can't stand on the back of the couch without falling off and scaring me half to death?