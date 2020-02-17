We're Getting There: Robert Downey Jr. And Tom Holland Deepfaked As Doc Brown And Marty McFly

This is a video created by Youtuber EZRyderX47 featuring Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland deepfaked as Doc Brown and Marty McFly in Back To The Future. The quality and convincingness is next level, and arguably even a level past that level. "NEXT next level?" Mhmm! "That's deep." Like the ocean. "I was thinking more like a clogged toilet." But that isn't really that deep -- I can see the clog right there. "Yeah...." *acting incredulous* And who would ever try to flush a pair of pooped underwear anyways?!

Keep going for the video while I buy flowers and invite you to the Enchantment Under The Sea Dance.