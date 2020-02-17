Well How About That!: A Cat With A Cat Shaped Spot On Its Nose

February 17, 2020

cat-with-cat-nose.jpg

This is a short video of a cat that has a cat shaped silhouette on its nose. Or is that a corgi?
Regardless, I'm curious to see what Mother Nature will think of next. Although, if we're being honest, I've got my fingers crossed for anything but ass millipedes. "Right? The centipedes were already hard enough to get rid of without all the extra feet for traction." Amen to tha-- wait, you were able to get rid of them?!

Keep going for the video while I try to see shapes in my dogs like they're clouds.

Thanks to cat girl Catherine, who is clearly either a fan of, or part, cat.

