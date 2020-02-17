Watching The World's Largest Passenger Plane Land Sideway During Heavy Crosswinds
This is a video of an Airbus A380 (the current world's largest passenger plane) landing at what appears to be an almost 45-degree angle due to heavy crosswinds caused by Storm Dennis at London's Heathrow Airport. Now that is some quality piloting. Now I'm not saying I could do even better and I can prove it to you, but *tries to load Microsoft Flight Simulator, it crashes* Well that's not a good sign.
Keep going for the video in both Instagram and Twitter forms, complete with commentary.
'From now on, that's how you land!' Earlier today at @HeathrowAirport: @Airbus A380 @EtihadAirways, crosswind landing during #StormDennis. Video: https://t.co/g4gKvMaAb6 🇬🇧 @AirbusPRESS @a380fanclub @stef_schaffrath @sara_rcc @AirbusintheUK pic.twitter.com/VmlK1d25Gs— Aeronews (@AeronewsGlobal) February 15, 2020
Thanks to Joshua R, who informed me he actually used to be a pilot. Heck yeah, fly me to the moon like in that Sinatra song?