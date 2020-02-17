Watching The World's Largest Passenger Plane Land Sideway During Heavy Crosswinds

February 17, 2020

This is a video of an Airbus A380 (the current world's largest passenger plane) landing at what appears to be an almost 45-degree angle due to heavy crosswinds caused by Storm Dennis at London's Heathrow Airport. Now that is some quality piloting. Now I'm not saying I could do even better and I can prove it to you, but *tries to load Microsoft Flight Simulator, it crashes* Well that's not a good sign.

Keep going for the video in both Instagram and Twitter forms, complete with commentary.

Thanks to Joshua R, who informed me he actually used to be a pilot. Heck yeah, fly me to the moon like in that Sinatra song?

