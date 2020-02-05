Watching A Dam Release Valve Spew 20,000 Liters (~5,300 Gallons) Of Water Per Second

This is a video from Discovery UK's 'Richard Hammond's Big!' television program of Richard visiting the Kölnbrein hydroelectric dam in Austria to witness its release valve being opened to spew some 20,000 liters per second. Now that -- that is is a serious stream, and I can confidently say with at least 85% certainty I have only peed that hard four times in my entire life.

Keep going for the whole video, which also features a gigantic pipe that could almost rival yours. ALMOST. *winks* You owe me one.

