Walking Dead Lucille Baseball Bat With Bottle Opener And Flask

This is one of the $70 The Walking Dead Lucille replica baseball bats with bottle opener and flask made and sold by by Etsy shop BannerBats. Each 32" - 24" ash bat has a bottle opener at the knob end and a 2-ounce flask in the end of the barrel. Granted two ounces isn't much, but *angrily slapping bottom of empty tequila bottle like it's Heinz 57 and my fries are getting cold* it's better than nothing. Also the barbed wire "is stenciled on to make safer to party/travel with." That was probably a smart decision. Maybe not as smart as the investments I've been making lately, but you have to spend money to make money, you know? "Is that a printer paper box full of lotto scratchers?" Yep -- losing lotto scratchers. And now that I've got all those out of the way the big hit should be right around the corner.

Keep going for a few more shots.

Thanks again to Dip, who agrees if you don't bring your own bat to play Whac-A-Mole, do you even take the game seriously?